The Scoop: Fri. May 2, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Florida executes Jeffrey Hutchinson

An Army combat veteran whose Gulf War experience triggered severe mental health problems has been executed in Florida for the shotgun slayings of his girlfriend and her three young children.

Lawmakers will not be in session next week

The Senate and House have different budget sizes right now, and they still can’t agree on sales tax cuts. They have until July 1 to finish it.

May 1st is celebrated as Law Day, and legal professionals across the Tampa Bay area rallied to advocate for the rule of law and reaffirm the oath they took as lawyers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a vocal opponent of artificial food dyes. Over the next few years, these dyes could be entirely removed from the nation’s food supply.

