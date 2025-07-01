Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tue. July 1, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 1, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
As Trump plans visit, advocates continue fight against ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ project

WMNF’s Chris Young reports one group hopes Trump will realize it’s not an appropriate use of the Everglades upon his visit today.

Controversial UF law paper awarded despite backlash over racist claims

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on a law student who was honored for a paper claiming the Constitution was written only for white people and how the university is responding to the controversy.

NOAA is temporarily delaying the cutoff of satellite data

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is delaying by one month the planned cutoff of satellite data that helps forecasters track hurricanes. 

DeSantis vetoes a bill changing prescription drugs covered in the state employees’ health insurance program

The bill would have required the Department of Management Services, which oversees the program, to submit recommendations for managing the “formulary” of prescription drugs. 

