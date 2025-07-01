The Scoop: Tue. July 1, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Chris Young reports one group hopes Trump will realize it’s not an appropriate use of the Everglades upon his visit today.

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on a law student who was honored for a paper claiming the Constitution was written only for white people and how the university is responding to the controversy.

NOAA is temporarily delaying the cutoff of satellite data

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is delaying by one month the planned cutoff of satellite data that helps forecasters track hurricanes.

DeSantis vetoes a bill changing prescription drugs covered in the state employees’ health insurance program

The bill would have required the Department of Management Services, which oversees the program, to submit recommendations for managing the “formulary” of prescription drugs.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

