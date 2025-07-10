The Scoop: Thur. July 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A federal judge blocks part of a new Florida law restricting ballot initiatives

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that a ban on non-Florida residents and non-U.S. citizens collecting and delivering petitions “imposes a severe burden on political expression that the state has failed to justify.”

UNESCO keeps Everglades National Park on its List of World Heritage in Danger

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, advocates are applauding the decision and are still concerned about a newly opened detention camp nearby.

A demonstration against Turning Point USA will be Saturday in Tampa

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports, on plans for a demonstration by groups that oppose the gathering of Turning Point USA.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

