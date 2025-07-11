Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. July 11, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 11, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Trump administration proposes weakening a worker safety rule

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports that these changes would weaken protections for workers and lessen the responsibilities of employers.

About 200 Marines sent to Florida to support ICE immigration crackdown

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that one legal expert says this is lawful, but concerning. 

Democrats sue over access to detention center

A group of Democratic state lawmakers asked the Florida Supreme Court yesterday to force Gov. Ron DeSantis “to provide immediate, unannounced access” to the controversial detention center, “Alligator Alcatraz.”

