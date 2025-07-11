The Scoop: Fri. July 11, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump administration proposes weakening a worker safety rule
WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports that these changes would weaken protections for workers and lessen the responsibilities of employers.
About 200 Marines sent to Florida to support ICE immigration crackdown
WMNF’s Chris Young reports that one legal expert says this is lawful, but concerning.
Democrats sue over access to detention center
A group of Democratic state lawmakers asked the Florida Supreme Court yesterday to force Gov. Ron DeSantis “to provide immediate, unannounced access” to the controversial detention center, “Alligator Alcatraz.”
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
