The Scoop: Mon. July 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida speaks out against the killing of Sayfollah Musallet

Florida’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling for accountability after Musallet was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Federal and state lawmakers tour the Everglades migrant detention center

On Saturday, federal and state lawmakers visited the newly established migrant detention center, Alligator Alcatraz. WLRN’s Carlton Gillespie reports on what they saw.

Protestors march against Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports, emotions were high during the Students for a Democratic Society’s protest against TPUSA.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the demolition process for the bridge built in the 60s began last week.

