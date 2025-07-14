Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. July 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 14, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Florida speaks out against the killing of Sayfollah Musallet

Florida’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling for accountability after Musallet was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Federal and state lawmakers tour the Everglades migrant detention center

On Saturday, federal and state lawmakers visited the newly established migrant detention center, Alligator Alcatraz. WLRN’s Carlton Gillespie reports on what they saw.

Protestors march against Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports, emotions were high during the Students for a Democratic Society’s protest against TPUSA.

Demolition begins on the old span of the Howard Frankland Bridge

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the demolition process for the bridge built in the 60s began last week.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

No Kings Donald Trump
A national day of action, “Good Trouble Lives On,” is Thursday

Good Trouble Lives on is a national day of action...

Family of Tampa man killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank call for justice

Listen: Family and advocates are calling for justice after a...

UCF
The Florida Board of Governors approves a new accreditor for Florida universities

The State Board of Governors approved the proposal for a...

Students for a Democratic Society protest in downtown Tampa against TPUSA

Students for a Democratic Society held a march that started...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Making Connections
Player position: