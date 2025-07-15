Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. July 15, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 15, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Family of Tampa man killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank call for justice

WMNF’s Chris Young reports the victim ran an ice cream shop in New Tampa.

The Florida Board of Governors approves a new accreditor for Florida universities

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports the vote was unanimous on Friday.

Preview of this Thursday’s “Good Trouble Lives On” demonstrations

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on details about the demonstration against the Trump administration planned for Pinellas County.

Ballot initiatives ruling appealed

Lawyers for the Secretary of State appealed a ruling by a federal judge that blocked part of a new law that imposed restrictions on the state’s ballot-initiative process. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

