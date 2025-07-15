The Scoop: Tues. July 15, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Family of Tampa man killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank call for justice
WMNF’s Chris Young reports the victim ran an ice cream shop in New Tampa.
The Florida Board of Governors approves a new accreditor for Florida universities
WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports the vote was unanimous on Friday.
Preview of this Thursday’s “Good Trouble Lives On” demonstrations
WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on details about the demonstration against the Trump administration planned for Pinellas County.
Ballot initiatives ruling appealed
Lawyers for the Secretary of State appealed a ruling by a federal judge that blocked part of a new law that imposed restrictions on the state’s ballot-initiative process.
