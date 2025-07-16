Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. July 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 16, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
USF report shows Florida a hotspot for human trafficking

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on the eye-opening statistics from the University of South Florida report.

Senate votes to move ahead with Trump’s request for $9 billion in spending cuts

The Senate vote was 50-50, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie. Proponents described the bill as a first step in putting the nation’s fiscal house in order.

Miami Republican Congressmember Maria Elvira Salazar plans to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation

Congresswoman Salazar is getting back behind her plan to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by re-proposing a bill that would have migrants pay restitution to legally remain in the U.S.

Miccosukees seek to challenge detention center

Citing “significant concerns about environmental degradation” and threats to “traditional and religious ceremonies,” members of the Miccosukee Tribe are trying to join a lawsuit challenging an immigrant-detention center in the Everglades.

