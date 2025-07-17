The Scoop: Thur. July 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The U.S. Senate votes to claw back funds for foreign aid and public broadcasting

The cuts include programs that assist foreign countries stricken by disease, war and natural disasters, but they also eliminate over $1 billion for Public Broadcasting.

Rainbow-colored art in some St. Pete intersections might have to be painted over

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports, these gay pride symbols are at risk because the Florida Department of Transportation has banned pavement art.

Part of the Myakka River could get protections under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Systems

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Senator Rick Scott filed a bill Tuesday to instill protections for the part of the river in Sarasota County.

“Good Trouble Lives On” protests are Today

Organized by groups behind previous anti-Trump demonstrations, the protests coincide with the fifth anniversary of Rep. John Lewis’s death.

