The Scoop: Fri. July 18, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

“Good Trouble Lives On” demonstration in St. Petersburg
WMNF’s Leah Burdick shares how one Florida location participated in Good Trouble Lives on.
Extreme heat threatens students in Florida and beyond, report shows
WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Tampa is one of 3 Florida cities which has one of the highest percentages of students in urban heat zones nationwide.
Florida Polytechnic University students design a device to aide in spacewalk repairs
WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports a team of students and mechanical engineers from Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland have come up with a creative solution.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Zoe Sax
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
