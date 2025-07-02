The Scoop: Wed. July 2, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Another execution is scheduled in Florida

Yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Edward Zakrzewski II who killed his wife and two children in 1994 in Okaloosa County.

Trump visits and praises “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Florida Everglades

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that President Trump visited the controversial migrant detention center and hopes it can serve as a model for other states.

Faith groups in Florida sound the alarm over proposed federal cuts to food assistance

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports on how these groups are coming together to fight to keep Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program resources available.

Rabies alert in Citrus County

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports Citrus County has issued a 60-day rabies alert after a captured cat tested positive for the virus. The area of concern is next to Highway 581 near Inverness and Floral City.

