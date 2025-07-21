The Scoop: Mon. July 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that friends, family and coworkers are demanding justice for Sayfollah Musallet.

State Rep. Susan Valdes defends her decision to switch to Republican Party

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Republican Representative Susan Valdes faced heat for her decision to switch parties last year after losing a bid to chair the Hillsborough County Democratic Party.

A man who abducted a woman from a Bay County, Florida insurance office and killed her is scheduled for execution in Florida under a death warrant signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

WMNF raises $280,000 in historic one-day drive

On Saturday, WMNF held a one-day fund drive to help make up for about $230,000 in cuts. According to WMNF’s development director, the station raised $280,000 through nearly 1,300 donations that day.

