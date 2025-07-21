Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. July 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 21, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Demonstrators honor Tampa resident killed in Palestine

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that friends, family and coworkers are demanding justice for Sayfollah Musallet.                

State Rep. Susan Valdes defends her decision to switch to Republican Party

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Republican Representative Susan Valdes faced heat for her decision to switch parties last year after losing a bid to chair the Hillsborough County Democratic Party. 

Florida sets date for its 10th execution of the year

A man who abducted a woman from a Bay County, Florida insurance office and killed her is scheduled for execution in Florida under a death warrant signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. 

WMNF raises $280,000 in historic one-day drive

On Saturday, WMNF held a one-day fund drive to help make up for about $230,000 in cuts. According to WMNF’s development director, the station raised $280,000 through nearly 1,300 donations that day.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Demonstrators honor Tampa resident killed in Palestine

About 50 people gathered Friday night outside a north Tampa...

FPREN hurricane Tropical Development
A tropical wave develops in the middle of the Atlantic

We're monitoring the weather - a tropical wave located approximately...

hurricane milton
The discontinuation of this hurricane forecast tool could put millions at risk this season

Recent budget cuts from the current administration have fueled concerns...

NOAA Heat Exhaustion Heat Stroke
Florida is experiencing extreme heat this weekend with limited storm chances

Florida has traded the rainy conditions we had at the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: