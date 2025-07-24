The Scoop: Thur. July 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

St. Pete City Council will decide whether to terminate the Rays stadium deal

If approved, it would terminate an agreement between the city, the Rays and development partner, Hines, ultimately dissolving plans tied to the project.

Florida PTA sues the U.S. Department of Education over withheld school funds

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the blocked funds mean a loss of $396 million for Florida schools and cuts to important programs for all students.

Forever chemicals are found in Temple Terrace’s drinking water

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports, two of them exceeded EPA limits.

Bay Area Dream Defenders want St. Pete to fund the “Save Our Street” campaign

Bay Area Dream Defenders will hold a press conference today outside of St. Pete City Hall, calling on Mayor Ken Welch to provide funding for the “Save Our Streets Campaign” in the 2026 budget.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /