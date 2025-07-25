The Scoop: Fri. July 25, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on what Pinellas County says will happen if they don’t receive the money.

The deal would have built a new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as redeveloped the surrounding Historic Gas Plant District.

DeSantis could seek to redraw districts

Gov. Ron DeSantis could ask lawmakers to redraw congressional boundary lines after the Florida Supreme Court last week upheld a 2022 map that gave Republicans control of a North Florida district.

UWF Chief of Staff approved

The University of West Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved hiring Clifford Humphrey to serve as a top aide to Interim President Manny Díaz Jr.

