The Scoop: Fri. July 25, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 25, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Pinellas County Schools face federal freeze

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on what Pinellas County says will happen if they don’t receive the money.

St. Petersburg City Council terminates Rays stadium deal

The deal would have built a new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as redeveloped the surrounding Historic Gas Plant District.

DeSantis could seek to redraw districts

Gov. Ron DeSantis could ask lawmakers to redraw congressional boundary lines after the Florida Supreme Court last week upheld a 2022 map that gave Republicans control of a North Florida district.

UWF Chief of Staff approved

The University of West Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved hiring Clifford Humphrey to serve as a top aide to Interim President Manny Díaz Jr.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

