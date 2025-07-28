Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. July 28, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 28, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Tampa set an all-time record of 100 degrees

Records go back 135 years. It will be dangerously hot again today. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7:00 p.m.

Florida opposes the Miccosukee Tribe joining a lawsuit challenging the migrant detention center in the Everglades

The state said the tribe’s participation would duplicate arguments by environmental groups.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management director says hurricanes could lead to evacuations of the center

“This facility, as I’ve said on the record, can withstand category winds of up to category two, but there’s a category three and a four and a five. When we have that situation, we will have to do an evacuation,” Kevin Guthrie said.

Retired public service workers speak out against President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

They expressed concerns about how certain cuts in the bill will affect Pinellas County and Florida. And disappointment with their U.S Representative Anna Paulina Luna for voting for it.

Israeli airstrikes kill 34 Palestinians overnight; 14 more die of starvation in Gaza

In addition, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said yesterday that the Israeli military intercepted their Gaza-bound aid ship, detaining 21 international activists and journalists and seizing all cargo, including baby formula, food, and medicine.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Madison Overmeir, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

