The Scoop: Tues. July 29, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 29, 2025
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Dangerous heat continues

The City of Tampa is activating cooling stations from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the dangerously hot weather. They are at these locations: Barksdale Adult Activity Center, George Bartholomew Center and Cuscaden Pool.

Transit Now Tampa Bay wants the city of Tampa to prioritize public transit in its upcoming budget

The group is asking for the public’s ideas on what they want from public transit.

Rage Against the Regime

Pinellas NOW and other organizations will protest the Trump administration and its actions this weekend.

Jeff Knight is charged with 8 felonies over a deadly boat crash

The operator of the boat that struck the Clearwater Ferry in April, killing one person and injuring 10 others, has been arrested and charged.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Madison Overmeir, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

