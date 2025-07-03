The Scoop: Thur. July 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The first immigrants arrive at Florida’s Everglades detention center

The first group of immigrants were scheduled to arrive last night at the new Everglades detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”.

Heavy rainfall is expected through the weekend

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible across the area today and through the holiday weekend.

Gov. DeSantis vetoes public radio and television funds

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, House minority leader Fentrice Driskell is calling the move “vindictive”.

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports that the group is standing up against the Trump administration, which they say is becoming authoritarian.

Water quality advisory for Davis Island Beach

The Florida Department of Health advises against any water-related activities at Davis Island Beach due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /