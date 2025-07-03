The Scoop: Thur. July 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The first immigrants arrive at Florida’s Everglades detention center
The first group of immigrants were scheduled to arrive last night at the new Everglades detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”.
Heavy rainfall is expected through the weekend
Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible across the area today and through the holiday weekend.
Gov. DeSantis vetoes public radio and television funds
WMNF’s Chris Young reports, House minority leader Fentrice Driskell is calling the move “vindictive”.
Pasco Resists will protest on July 4
WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports that the group is standing up against the Trump administration, which they say is becoming authoritarian.
Water quality advisory for Davis Island Beach
The Florida Department of Health advises against any water-related activities at Davis Island Beach due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Zoe Sax
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
