The Scoop: Wed. July 30, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 30, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Tampa Bay Water gets a $21 million settlement from the manufacturers of PFAS

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports on Tampa Bay Water’s plans moving forward to ensure water quality in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties.

Pasco Resists protests U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports, the group held a town hall meeting even in the absence of Rep. Bilirakis.

A Heat Advisory is in effect again today

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network talks about the risk for heat-related illnesses.

Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary concert

Tens of thousands of Deadheads are pouring into San Francisco for three days of Dead & Company concerts, featuring original members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart.

