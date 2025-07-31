The Scoop: Th. July 31, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Three more executions are set to take place in Florida over the next month

Edward Zakrzewski will be put to death tonight. He pleaded guilty in 1996 to three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his wife and two young children. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed yet another death warrant.

DeSantis says Florida has reduced teacher vacancies by almost 18 percent

DeSantis blasted teachers’ unions. But Rob Krete, president of the Hillsborough County Teachers Association, countered: “We are 50th in the nation in teacher salary, we want to always find as many dollars as we can and have that flow to the employees that desperately need them.”

Gov. DeSantis agrees with President Trump’s proposal to conduct a new census ahead of schedule

DeSantis said that a new census would benefit Florida.

Florida says a legal challenge to the migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades was filed in the wrong venue

A Friends of the Everglades attorney acknowledged that the lawsuit could have been filed in any of several districts, but argued that the facility could have significant impacts on the cities, the environment and the drinking water of Miami-Dade County, making the southern district an appropriate venue.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton.

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF