The Scoop: Mon. July 7, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Reaction to Trump administration freezing $400 million for Florida schools

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that education advocates are worried about what the lack of funds could mean for students.

Florida will consider an alternative organization for accrediting universities

On Friday, the Board of Governors will consider creating a non-profit corporation that would be the Commission for Public Higher Education.

The Striped Newt could get additional protections

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now considering granting protections for the newt after a legal victory last month for environmentalists.

Space X wants to build a satellite communications facility in Manatee County

Elon Musk’s private space company, Space X, filed preliminary paperwork to build a satellite communications facility in Myakka City.

Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill to increase requirements for nursing education programs

The bill would have made a series of changes related to the Florida Board of Nursing’s approval and oversight of nursing education programs.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

