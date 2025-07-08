The Scoop: Tue. July 8, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Environmental groups asked a judge to halt operations of “Alligator Alcatraz”

The groups asked a U.S. district judge to halt operations of the concentration camp where migrants are held without trial. Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit last month seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to put the project on hold.

Catholic Diocese of Venice, Bishop Frank Dewane, calls for humane treatment of migrants

The Bishop of Southwest Florida’s Catholic community is speaking out against harsh federal and state immigration policies. He wrote in a public statement, he was spurred to action by the construction of the Everglades detention camp.

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that passed unanimously through the legislature that would have helped some inmates leave prison earlier. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the bill sponsor said she doesn’t understand the governor’s veto.

Tampa Police officer resigned during investigation of having sex on duty

A Tampa police officer resigned this year while under internal investigations of allegations that he’d had sex while on duty. The Tampa Police Department’s professional standards bureau determined that Officer Jeffery Hutchinson violated a number of department policies

The health of children in the U.S. has declined

A new study shows that the health of U.S. children has deteriorated over the past 17 years. Kids today are more likely to experience obesity, chronic diseases, mental health problems like depression, and other problems.

