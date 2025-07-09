The Scoop: Wed. July 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on a new law that allows cities to set up slow-speed limits for flooded streets.

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that could expand charter schools called “Schools of Hope.”

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Governor DeSantis vetoed 1.3 million dollars in prison reform initiatives that would allow inmates with good behavior a free 15-minute phone call each month.

