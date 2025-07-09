Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. July 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on July 9, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Florida’s new no-wake law targets drivers on flooded streets

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on a new law that allows cities to set up slow-speed limits for flooded streets.

Florida has a new law that lets charter schools co-locate in public school buildings

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that could expand charter schools called “Schools of Hope.”

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed 1.3 million dollars in prison reform initiatives

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Governor DeSantis vetoed 1.3 million dollars in prison reform initiatives that would allow inmates with good behavior a free 15-minute phone call each month. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Kori Stevens Reflects on Drag, Community Giving, and Inclusion

Tampa Bay drag legend Kori Stevens joins The Big Gay...

Hurricane Idalia storm surge Gulfport Florida wmnf
Florida’s new no-wake law targets drivers on flooded streets

Learn about the new Florida flood law that helps protect...

The Scoop: Tue. July 8, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include Alligator Alcatraz, migrant treatment, DeSantis vetoed bill,...

Africa appeals to the diaspora

Allan Mulenga of Bantu Global Foundation is with Walter L....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Talking Animals
Player position: