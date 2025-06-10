The Scoop: Tue. June 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

In solidarity with recent protests against ICE, a demonstration in Tampa happened in front of City Hall. The demonstration was focused on the mass deportation that has been occurring across the country.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on how rivers may affect the rapid intensification of hurricanes. Researchers hope this information can improve future hurricane forecasts.

House and Senate budget leaders rushed to finalize a new state spending plan

House and Senate budget leaders rushed to finalize a new state spending plan, while Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to call for property tax rebates.

Doechii wins best female hip-hop artist and sounds out on LA protests

Doechii made her presence felt early during the ceremony, using her acceptance speech to draw attention to the immigration raids and protest crackdowns taking place just miles from the venue.

