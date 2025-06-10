Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tue. June 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 10, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Local groups gathered at Tampa City Hall to oppose ICE raids

In solidarity with recent protests against ICE, a demonstration in Tampa happened in front of City Hall. The demonstration was focused on the mass deportation that has been occurring across the country.

New USF study reveals how rivers can affect hurricane strength

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on how rivers may affect the rapid intensification of hurricanes. Researchers hope this information can improve future hurricane forecasts.

House and Senate budget leaders rushed to finalize a new state spending plan

House and Senate budget leaders rushed to finalize a new state spending plan, while Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to call for property tax rebates. 

Doechii wins best female hip-hop artist and sounds out on LA protests

Doechii made her presence felt early during the ceremony, using her acceptance speech to draw attention to the immigration raids and protest crackdowns taking place just miles from the venue.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Gwen Henderson
Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson dead at 60

Listen: Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson has died at...

Three-day celebration for Juneteenth hosted by City of Clearwater

There will be a three day celebration for Junetheenth will...

Talking Animals: Ask the trainer

Today’s program involved setting aside the usual “Talking Animals” format...

Should Florida change term limits? Tuesday Cafe

Over 30 years ago, Florida voters amended the state’s constitution...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove
Player position: