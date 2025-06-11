The Scoop: Wed. June 11, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pasco deputies kill a man

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Cristian Javier.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Tampa’s Mayor and their City Council Chair confirmed the sudden death.

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports after violent clashes between law enforcement and residents of Los Angeles, activists called a rapid response protest in front of Tampa City Hall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed two men as University of Florida Board of Trustee members

Governor DeSantis reappointed the two trustee members after the University of Florida failed to find a new president.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

