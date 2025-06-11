Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. June 11, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 11, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Pasco deputies kill a man

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Cristian Javier.

Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson dead at 60

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Tampa’s Mayor and their City Council Chair confirmed the sudden death.

Local groups gathered at Tampa City Hall to oppose ICE raids

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports after violent clashes between law enforcement and residents of Los Angeles, activists called a rapid response protest in front of Tampa City Hall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed two men as University of Florida Board of Trustee members

Governor DeSantis reappointed the two trustee members after the University of Florida failed to find a new president.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

