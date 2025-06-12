Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Thur. June 12, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 12, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

The House will vote on whether to claw back millions in CPB funding

The House is expected to vote today on the White House rescission package, its formal request to claw back funding for NPR, PBS and international aid that lawmakers had previously approved.

Local No Kings protests set for Saturday

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports the protest will be part of the over 1,800 planned protests across the country to mobilize against what organizers say is the Trump administration’s attacks on human rights and democracy.

DeSantis administration sent a cease-and-desist letter to Orlando Sentinel

WMNF’s Chris Young reports the letter, sent to an Orlando Sentinel journalist reporting on HOPE Florida, is raising eyebrows of First Amendment and ethics advocates.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

MidPoint’s Talk Back Town Hall

MidPoint was joined by Pulitzer prize-winning columnist and local newshound,...

FPREN hurricane terminology
The terminology you need to know for hurricane season

Official tropical weather advisories come from the National Hurricane Center...

Public Media Faces Existential Threat as Congress Prepares Critical Vote

This is happening now! Public media stations across America are...

DeSantis administration’s cease-and-desist letter sent to reporter raises freedom and ethics concerns

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration sent a cease-and-desist letter to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Richard Wolff Economic Update
Player position: