The Scoop: Thur. June 12, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The House will vote on whether to claw back millions in CPB funding

The House is expected to vote today on the White House rescission package, its formal request to claw back funding for NPR, PBS and international aid that lawmakers had previously approved.

Local No Kings protests set for Saturday

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports the protest will be part of the over 1,800 planned protests across the country to mobilize against what organizers say is the Trump administration’s attacks on human rights and democracy.

DeSantis administration sent a cease-and-desist letter to Orlando Sentinel

WMNF’s Chris Young reports the letter, sent to an Orlando Sentinel journalist reporting on HOPE Florida, is raising eyebrows of First Amendment and ethics advocates.

