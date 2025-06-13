Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. June 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 13, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Activists push back against DeSantis saying violence against No Kings protesters could be justified

Ahead of nationwide protests tomorrow against Trump’s policies, civil rights advocates are assuring protesters that they have a right to safety. 

Scientists warn that NOAA cuts could impact hurricane preparation

WMNF’s Chris Young reports ex-NOAA scientists are sounding the alarm on what these and other proposed cuts mean as Florida kicks off a predicted busy hurricane season.

How you can provide input on Hillsborough’s grant for hurricane resilience

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports that the Hillsborough Affordable Energy Coalition is hosting a town hall this Saturday, to get feedback on how to spend the money.

Florida Legislature could vote on the budget Monday

Florida Legislative leaders hope to finish a budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year today so it can go before the House and Senate early next week.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

It took records from England in the 1700s, but after 30 years this Florida John Doe was finally identified

After thirty years, Edman Eric Gleed's body found in Clearwater...

Hurricane Helene
Experts worried Trump cuts to NOAA may leave some uninformed this hurricane season

Listen: According to NPR, Trump administration cuts caused almost 600...

FPREN drought Florida June 10
The drought has improved in Florida even as much of north Florida had its hottest May in decades

May provided some beneficial rainfall. In central Florida, rainfall deficits...

hurricane milton
Here’s how you can give input on Hillsborough’s Disaster Recovery Program grant

The Hillsborough Affordable Energy Coalition’s town hall is this Saturday...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Skinny
Player position: