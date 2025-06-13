The Scoop: Fri. June 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Activists push back against DeSantis saying violence against No Kings protesters could be justified

Ahead of nationwide protests tomorrow against Trump’s policies, civil rights advocates are assuring protesters that they have a right to safety.

Scientists warn that NOAA cuts could impact hurricane preparation

WMNF’s Chris Young reports ex-NOAA scientists are sounding the alarm on what these and other proposed cuts mean as Florida kicks off a predicted busy hurricane season.

How you can provide input on Hillsborough’s grant for hurricane resilience

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports that the Hillsborough Affordable Energy Coalition is hosting a town hall this Saturday, to get feedback on how to spend the money.

Florida Legislature could vote on the budget Monday

Florida Legislative leaders hope to finish a budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year today so it can go before the House and Senate early next week.

