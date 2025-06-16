Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. June 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 16, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
No Kings protests in St. Petersburg, Gulfport and elsewhere

Demonstrators came out in cities across the U.S. and the Tampa Bay area on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump. WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports that emotions were high at the No Kings protest that lined the streets of St. Petersburg near the Tyrone Mall.

Protests at Pinellas County Jail over detention of a mother

WMNF’s Chris Young reports activists rallied outside the Pinellas County Jail Saturday to protest the detention of Rosa Patishtan-Gomez. This rally comes as many rallied against deportations and the Trump administration this weekend.     

Florida budget will be voted on tonight

Florida has a budget for next year and lawmakers will vote on it this evening. It arrives more than a month after the official end of the legislative session and comes in at just above 115 billion dollars.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

