The Scoop: Mon. June 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

No Kings protests in St. Petersburg, Gulfport and elsewhere

Demonstrators came out in cities across the U.S. and the Tampa Bay area on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump. WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports that emotions were high at the No Kings protest that lined the streets of St. Petersburg near the Tyrone Mall.

Protests at Pinellas County Jail over detention of a mother

WMNF’s Chris Young reports activists rallied outside the Pinellas County Jail Saturday to protest the detention of Rosa Patishtan-Gomez. This rally comes as many rallied against deportations and the Trump administration this weekend.

Florida budget will be voted on tonight

Florida has a budget for next year and lawmakers will vote on it this evening. It arrives more than a month after the official end of the legislative session and comes in at just above 115 billion dollars.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

