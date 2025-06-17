Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tue. June 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 17, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Tampa Theatre to spotlight local Black cinema at Juneteenth film celebration

WMNF’s Chris Young reports the Tampa Theatre is highlighting Black filmmakers at its third annual Juneteenth Film Celebration this Thursday.

Ana Eskamani speaks at No Kings protest in Orlando

Democratic State Representative Ana Eskamani said that responding to concerns about deportations and providing relief is one of her top priorities.

Clearwater Police have identified a person whose body was found in 1993

WMNF’s Julia Ferrara reports on how the identity of Pinellas County John Doe 1993 was found.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

