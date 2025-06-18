The Scoop: Wed. June 18, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Federal judge rules James Uthmier in contempt of court
A federal judge found Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in civil contempt because of a letter he sent in April to police after she ordered a halt to enforcement of a new state immigration law.
Community pays respects to Tampa city council member Gwen Henderson at celebration of life
WMNF’s Chris Young reports that hundreds gathered for the celebration of life for Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson in Ybor. This comes a week after Henderson unexpectedly died at 60.
Non-profit organization warns about federal cuts to health and food assistants
WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports the Florida Policy Institute held a press conference yesterday about the One Big Beautiful Bill” in Congress and why they feel it will be harmful to Florida.
Fireworks threaten nesting birds on the Fourth of July
WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports Audubon Florida is asking people to think about birds and be cautious with fireworks, especially at the beach.
