The Scoop: Mon. June 2, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 2, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Survey reports on AI and mental health among Floridians

WMNF’s Julia Ferrara reports a survey conducted by the University of South Florida and Florida Atlantic University addresses Floridian’s feelings about AI and mental health.

As hurricane season begins, expert says don’t forget about your mental health

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that as mental health month ends and hurricane season begins, it’s important to prepare your home as well as your heart.

State lawmakers poised to approve budget

Tristan Wood reports that lawmakers will start putting the budget through the formal process to approve it tomorrow.

Center for Biological Diversity sues federal government for failing to protect manatees

The environmental group filed a formal notice that is a step towards suing the federal government over protecting manatees in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge.

