The Scoop: Fri. June 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Chris Young reports supporters of the fund packed the meeting and expressed disappointment after the vote.

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports that renderings for a new waterfront stadium have been released following the Tampa Bay Sun’s USL Super League championship.

DeSantis-backed university leaders signed off on by Board of Governors

The state university system’s Board of Governors signed off on controversial new leaders at two universities and approved hiring a former lieutenant governor as president of a third.

U.S. House Democrat Josh Weil plans to unseat Republican Senator Ashley Moody

After boosting his profile during an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House, Democrat Josh Weil announced that he will try to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Ashley Moody, in 2026.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

