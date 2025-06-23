The Scoop: Mon. June 23, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Floridians are piling up dept because of food costs

WMNF’s Julia Ferrara reports on a new poll conducted by Change Research and No Kid Hungry Florida that addresses where this trend started.

Florida’s Agriculture Secretary addresses undocumented immigration and farm labor

WMNF’s Chris Young reports he praised the Trump administration’s crackdowns, but still says there’s more the federal government could do to make hiring foreign workers easier.

The U.S. Postal Service draws attention to its National Dog Bite Awareness campaign

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports in June the USPS is organizing a National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign to reduce the number of letter carriers that are bitten by dogs.

