Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Mon. June 23, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 23, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Floridians are piling up dept because of food costs

WMNF’s Julia Ferrara reports on a new poll conducted by Change Research and No Kid Hungry Florida that addresses where this trend started.

Florida’s Agriculture Secretary addresses undocumented immigration and farm labor

WMNF’s Chris Young reports he praised the Trump administration’s crackdowns, but still says there’s more the federal government could do to make hiring foreign workers easier.     

The U.S. Postal Service draws attention to its National Dog Bite Awareness campaign

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports in June the USPS is organizing a National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign to reduce the number of letter carriers that are bitten by dogs.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Fertilizer bans are in effect to protect waterways

Understand Pinellas County's fertilizer ban to protect water quality and...

fpren
It’s been a slow start for hurricane season. How fast could it pick up?

In 1992 the first storm was Hurricane Andrew. It was...

gambling on sports
Florida takes aim at a challenge to sports betting

Florida wants a circuit judge to toss out a lawsuit...

Investigating the FAMU presidential search process

Host Walter Smith II and the Fourth Estate’s Annie Miles...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: