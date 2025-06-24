Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tue. June 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 24, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Trump uses expletive in addressing Isreal and Iran breaking the ceasefire

Israel bombed Iran just hours after President Trump announced a ceasefire. And the president was mad enough about it to curse at reporters this morning.

Fertilizer bans are in effect to protect waterways

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on the summertime fertilizer ban in Pinellas County and how that protects water bodies.

Increased intimate partner violence in anti-choice states

A new study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research shows there has been an increase in intimate partner violence in places with a near-total ban on abortion.

Uthmeier takes immigration fight to Supreme Court

The Florida Attorney General is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to enforce a new immigration law while lower courts decide whether the law is constitutional.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

