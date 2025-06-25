Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. June 25, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 25, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
State officials may strip Pinellas SunRunner of its dedicated lane

WMNF’s Chris Young reports the SunRunner bus route connecting Downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach, could lose part of its dedicated lane in South Pasadena.

State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis defeated her brother and two other candidates in a special Democratic primary election

State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis won a special Democratic primary election in the race to succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson in Orange County’s Senate District 15.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill reversing a law that led to limited public beach access

Lawmakers in April passed the bill after widespread complaints about waterfront property owners in Walton County preventing people from using beaches.

Temperatures are expected to soar across our area again today

High temperatures are not the only weather hazard in the forecast. Meteorologist Megan Borowski reminds us that if we can hear thunder then we are close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning.

Player position: