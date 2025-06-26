Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thur. June 26, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 26, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Storms in Pinellas include damage from a tornado

A round of strong thunderstorms moved into Pinellas County last night. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Largo.

States with a near-total ban on abortion have more intimate partner violence

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that a study, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, says that there’s an increase in intimate partner violence in parts of the country with a near-total ban on abortion.

Governor Ron DeSantis signs two mental health bills

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports that DeSantis signed two bills in Tampa, dealing with mental health and substance abuse.

The daughter of the late Gwen Henderson is running for her mother’s seat

Gwen Henderson’s daughter, Ariel Amirah Danley, has filed to run for District 5 which includes downtown Tampa.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

