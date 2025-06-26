The Scoop: Thur. June 26, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Storms in Pinellas include damage from a tornado
A round of strong thunderstorms moved into Pinellas County last night. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Largo.
States with a near-total ban on abortion have more intimate partner violence
WMNF’s Chris Young reports that a study, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, says that there’s an increase in intimate partner violence in parts of the country with a near-total ban on abortion.
Governor Ron DeSantis signs two mental health bills
WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports that DeSantis signed two bills in Tampa, dealing with mental health and substance abuse.
The daughter of the late Gwen Henderson is running for her mother’s seat
Gwen Henderson’s daughter, Ariel Amirah Danley, has filed to run for District 5 which includes downtown Tampa.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Zoe Sax
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
