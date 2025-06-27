Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. June 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 27, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Controversial Turning Point USA summit returns to Tampa in July

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on local opposition of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, holding a summit in Tampa.

The People’s Pride Coalition is taking LGBTQ pride celebrations back to its roots

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports on how this group is working towards taking pride celebrations back to its roots by joining the St Petersburg Pride parade.

Money going to reform school victims

Hundreds of men who were abused as children at two notorious state reform schools are in line to receive checks of more than $21,000.

Florida is working with university leaders to form new higher-education accrediting body

The Commission for Public Higher Education would be an alternative to SACS, a longtime accrediting agency that has clashed with Florida education leaders in recent years.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

