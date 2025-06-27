The Scoop: Fri. June 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on local opposition of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, holding a summit in Tampa.

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports on how this group is working towards taking pride celebrations back to its roots by joining the St Petersburg Pride parade.

Money going to reform school victims

Hundreds of men who were abused as children at two notorious state reform schools are in line to receive checks of more than $21,000.

Florida is working with university leaders to form new higher-education accrediting body

The Commission for Public Higher Education would be an alternative to SACS, a longtime accrediting agency that has clashed with Florida education leaders in recent years.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

