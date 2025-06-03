Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tue. June 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 3, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

HART Board votes to transfer federal funds to Pinellas for new Cross Bay Ferry

WMNF’s Chris Young reports the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Board of Directors voted 8 to 3 to transfer almost 5 million in federal funds to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

Gov. DeSantis signs two bills to eliminate squatter rights in Florida

WMNF’s Zoe Sax reports on Senate bills 322 and 606 that were signed by DeSantis Monday morning and what they mean for property owners.

Love Has No Borders is hosting a brake light installation this Friday

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports a local group wants to help reduce possible interactions with ICE through a free break lights clinic.

Former Homeland Security official is calling for an investigation into Trump

A former Homeland Security official is calling on independent government watchdogs to investigate after Trump ordered Homeland Security to look into his government service. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Hillsborough superintendent faces backlash from board, public over book bans at heated school board meeting

Listen: Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres faced fierce backlash from...

Flash Flood Florida FPREN
Stormy Florida; rainfall for some could exceed 6 inches

There is a slight risk of flash floods on Tuesday,...

Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis signs two bills to eliminate squatter rights in Florida

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Sarasota...

HART Board votes to transfer federal funds to Pinellas for new Cross Bay Ferry

Listen: Tampa transit leaders took a step in restoring the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: