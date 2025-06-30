The Scoop: Mon. June 30, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane forecasts could be hampered with the cutoff of key data from the U.S. DoD

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it would stop the collection and distribution of data from three weather satellites.

Protestors slam construction of Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz”

The Florida immigration detention site is opposed by a range of groups concerned with its impact on local Native American tribes, the Everglades ecosystem and human rights for migrants.

Expect traffic shift on the northbound I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge

By early August, the Florida Department of Transportation expects the northbound span will close to drivers for good.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports a Nordstrom employee in Jacksonville was told she would be fired if she didn’t remove her necklace representing Palestine.

U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Texas age verification law for pornographic content

In a six to three decision, the Court said the Texas law does not violate First Amendment rights and the law falls within states’ authority.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara, Zoe Sax.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /