The Scoop: Mon. June 30, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 30, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Hurricane forecasts could be hampered with the cutoff of key data from the U.S. DoD

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it would stop the collection and distribution of data from three weather satellites.

Protestors slam construction of Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz”

The Florida immigration detention site is opposed by a range of groups concerned with its impact on local Native American tribes, the Everglades ecosystem and human rights for migrants.

Expect traffic shift on the northbound I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge

By early August, the Florida Department of Transportation expects the northbound span will close to drivers for good.

Nordstrom employee filed discrimination complaint after being told to remove Palestine pendant

WMNF’s Chris Young reports a Nordstrom employee in Jacksonville was told she would be fired if she didn’t remove her necklace representing Palestine.

U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Texas age verification law for pornographic content

In a six to three decision, the Court said the Texas law does not violate First Amendment rights and the law falls within states’ authority.

