The Scoop: Wed. June 4, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Ciara Carle reports Santa J. Ono will not be the next president of the University of Florida. The ratification from the Board of Governors ended in what appears to be a 10-6 vote against Ono.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres faced backlash from the school board because of how he handled the controversial decision to pull 600 books from school libraries.

Center For Biological Diversity concerned with federal cuts affecting Manatees

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on how the Center for Biological Diversity is taking a stand in light of the multiple years of struggling Florida manatees have been subjected to.

Yesterday marked the start of Florida’s budget conferencing process

Tristan Wood reports on where budget negotiations currently stand from the state Capitol as the budget conferencing process begins.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /