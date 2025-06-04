Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. June 4, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 4, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Too woke for Florida? The Board of Governors rejects the nominee for UF president

Ciara Carle reports Santa J. Ono will not be the next president of the University of Florida. The ratification from the Board of Governors ended in what appears to be a 10-6 vote against Ono.

Hillsborough superintendent faces backlash from board, public over book bans at heated school board meeting

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres faced backlash from the school board because of how he handled the controversial decision to pull 600 books from school libraries.

Center For Biological Diversity concerned with federal cuts affecting Manatees

WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports on how the Center for Biological Diversity is taking a stand in light of the multiple years of struggling Florida manatees have been subjected to.

Yesterday marked the start of Florida’s budget conferencing process

Tristan Wood reports on where budget negotiations currently stand from the state Capitol as the budget conferencing process begins.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

University of Florida pick for president Santa Ono
Too woke for Florida? The Board of Governors rejects the nominee for UF president

High-profile conservatives criticized UF pick Santa Ono for his past...

Hillsborough superintendent faces backlash from board, public over book bans at heated school board meeting

Listen: Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres faced fierce backlash from...

The Scoop: Tue. June 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including Pinellas Cross Bay Ferry, Senate bills, squatter...

Flash Flood Florida FPREN
Stormy Florida; rainfall for some could exceed 6 inches

There is a slight risk of flash floods on Tuesday,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: