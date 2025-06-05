The Scoop: Thur. June 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

David Jolly announces his run for governor as a Democrat

David Jolly, the former Tampa-area congressman who left the Republican Party seven years ago announced that he is entering the Florida governor’s race.

A court halts part of Florida’s law restricting ballot initiatives

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker imposed a preliminary injunction on a major provision of HB 1205, the Florida law that places heavy restrictions on the citizen-led amendment process.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife will seek endangered species status for the ghost orchid

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it will seek endangered-species status for the ghost orchid, a swamp-dwelling, flowering plant found in Florida’s Hendry and Collier counties and Cuba.

“No Kings” protest will happen across the country on June 14

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports the “No Kings” protests will push back against actions by the Trump administration, including the assault on free speech and the deportation threats to US citizens.

