The Scoop: Thur. June 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

David Jolly announces his run for governor as a Democrat
David Jolly, the former Tampa-area congressman who left the Republican Party seven years ago announced that he is entering the Florida governor’s race.
A court halts part of Florida’s law restricting ballot initiatives
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker imposed a preliminary injunction on a major provision of HB 1205, the Florida law that places heavy restrictions on the citizen-led amendment process.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife will seek endangered species status for the ghost orchid
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it will seek endangered-species status for the ghost orchid, a swamp-dwelling, flowering plant found in Florida’s Hendry and Collier counties and Cuba.
“No Kings” protest will happen across the country on June 14
WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports the “No Kings” protests will push back against actions by the Trump administration, including the assault on free speech and the deportation threats to US citizens.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Zoe Sax
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
