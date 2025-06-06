The Scoop: Fri. June 6, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Lawyers file an ethics complaint against Pam Bondi

A coalition of about 70 moderate and liberal law professors, attorneys and former Florida Supreme Court justices is attacking Pam Bondi’s record in an ethics complaint filed yesterday with the Florida Bar.

Young adults hope Pinellas Job Corps will survive cuts

WMNF’s Chris Young reports that the uncertainty leaves a lot of young adults enrolled at the Pinellas location in a state of panic.

Miami mural of Black baseball stars defaced with Nazi and other racist graffiti

Vandals in Miami defaced a mural of baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Minnie Miñoso with racist graffiti earlier this week.

St. Pete approves projects for storm resiliency

The St. Petersburg City Council approved one and a half million dollars in projects to improve the City’s sewer system resilience in order to increase reliability before, during and after natural disasters.

Ghost Orchids could get stronger Endangered Species Act protections

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to protect ghost orchids, a rare and elusive plant, as an endangered species.

