The Scoop: Mon. June 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Tampa protest planned in solidarity with LA protests

The Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society are holding a protest in solidarity at Tampa City Hall.

Advocacy group replaces brake lights

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports an advocacy group partnered up with a local brewery to help reduce police and ICE interactions with drivers.

Florida law targeting undocumented migrants is still on hold

A federal appeals court kept on hold a new Florida law targeting undocumented immigrants who enter the state, rejecting arguments by Attorney General James Uthmeier.

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on a day of color and celebration during Gulfports fifth annual Pride Celebration.

House and Senate are back in Tallahassee to hammer out a budget

WMNF’s Chris Young reports senator Carlos Guillermo Smith says these talks are tedious but necessary.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

