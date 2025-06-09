Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. June 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on June 9, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Tampa protest planned in solidarity with LA protests

The Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society are holding a protest in solidarity at Tampa City Hall.

Advocacy group replaces brake lights

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports an advocacy group partnered up with a local brewery to help reduce police and ICE interactions with drivers. 

Florida law targeting undocumented migrants is still on hold

A federal appeals court kept on hold a new Florida law targeting undocumented immigrants who enter the state, rejecting arguments by Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Gulfport celebrates LGBTQ Pride

WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on a day of color and celebration during Gulfports fifth annual Pride Celebration.

House and Senate are back in Tallahassee to hammer out a budget

WMNF’s Chris Young reports senator Carlos Guillermo Smith says these talks are tedious but necessary.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

