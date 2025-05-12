The Scoop: Mon. May 12, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Recovering from last year’s hurricane season and the need for affordable housing are some of St. Petersburg’s most pressing issues. WMNF’s Noah Vinsky reports on three bills passed during the Florida legislative session that directly address those concerns.

Clearwater Starbucks workers are claiming that a coworker has been fired for leading the charge for unionizing. Orlando Weekly Reporter McKenna Schueler reported on the issue.

Research reveals the meat and dairy industry has obscured livestock’s climate impact through disinformation, lobbying, and blocking policies that promote dietary changes. Trimmel Gomes reports.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /