The Scoop: Tues. May 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Governor Ron DeSantis is touting the state’s partnership with the federal government to crack down on undocumented immigrants at the governor’s press conference at a Florida Highway Patrol station in Tampa on Monday. DeSantis repeatedly noted the state’s involvement in 287(g), a controversial federal program that allows law enforcement more power on behalf of ICE to enforce federal immigration laws.

Governor Ron DeSantis has rejected an offer to mediate disagreements on the state budget and taxes

Governor Ron DeSantis has rejected an offer from the Florida GOP and party Chair Evan Power to help mediate disagreements on the state budget and taxes between the governor and legislative leadership. Power offered to hold a summit for them to work out the differences that has session running much longer than planned. During a press conference yesterday, DeSantis said no.

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a crucial reinsurance program, will have an estimated $6.7 billion in cash

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a crucial reinsurance program, will have an estimated $6.7 billion in cash to pay claims during the 2025 storm season, according to a report approved yesterday by a panel that helps oversee the program. The so-called Cat Fund also would have access to about $3.25 billion in borrowed money through what are known as “pre-event” bonds. The Cat Fund provides relatively low-cost reinsurance — essentially backup coverage — to insurers to help pay claims if the state gets hit by a major hurricane or multiple hurricanes. Under state law, the Cat Fund is authorized to cover up to $17 billion in losses.

Burn ban in Hillsborough County rescinded

Hillsborough County today rescinded the burn ban for the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county. According to a press release by the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center, recent heavy rainfall and projected weather conditions, have created safer conditions for outdoor burns. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reminds residents to avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks. The Hillsborough County Fire Marshal’s Office and The Environmental Protection Commission issues burning permits, for larger burns. No permit is required if you have a small fire pit.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /