The Scoop: Wed. May 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The cost of living tops $100,000 for many Pinellas and Sarasota families

“When we think of families who are struggling, it’s not just whoever is most likely to appear in your mind, but its cashiers, it’s bookkeepers and accounting employees, it’s 1 in 5 elementary and middle school teachers, it’s nurses,” Doug Griesenauer told WMNF.

A Florida law to stop children from attending drag shows will remain blocked

On Tuesday a federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s temporary injunction.

St Pete is highlighting hurricane preparedness

St. Petersburg fast-tracked critical projects at its Southwest and Northeast water reclamation facilities to withstand up to 15-foot storm surges, according to a press release from the city.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is defending himself against contempt or sanctions

A District Judge claims Uthmeier undermined her order by sending a letter to law enforcement suggesting an immigration law could still be enforced.

Florida Democrats are slamming the GOP over budget delays

The state could head for a government shutdown if no budget is agreed upon by July 1.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

