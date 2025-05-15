The Scoop: Thurs. May 15, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A Florida appeals court rules that a law allowing minors to have abortions without a parent’s consent is unconstitutional

A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal – backing arguments by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier – said the law violates parents’ due-process rights.

Glen Rogers is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Florida today

In addition, last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed another death warrant for Anthony Wainwright for a kidnapping, rape and murder.

Two more advocacy groups joined a federal lawsuit against Florida’s new law targeting citizen-led ballot initiatives

LULAC and the League of Women Voters of Florida say the law is an attack on voters’ rights.

John Morgan says recreational marijuana will pass next time around

Morgan says a new Florida law will help. It prevents Governor Ron DeSantis from spending state dollars to combat ballot initiatives like he did last November.

Governor DeSantis is rejecting a request from the Florida House to speak at a hearing on property taxes

DeSantis and the House have been feuding over the unfinished budget and possible tax cuts.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /