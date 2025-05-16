Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. May 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 16, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Glen Rogers is executed by Florida; FADP and Catholic Bishops object

It was Florida’s fifth execution this year.

Florida municipalities are now forbidden from fluoridating water

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping agricultural bill that also prohibits businesses from labeling vegetarian or vegan alternative products as eggs, milk or meat.

An FSU student is indicted on murder charges

Phoenix Ikner allegedly carried out a mass shooting that left 2 people dead and six others wounded.

Committee considers disaster preparedness for older Americans

Hurricane season officially begins next month, and older Americans are especially vulnerable. U.S. Senator Rick Scott says nearly 60% of the deaths from 2022’s Hurricane Ian were seniors.

Guido Maniscalco won’t be chair of Tampa City Council after all

Bill Carlson made a motion to revoke an earlier vote, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Online misinformation can be spread by people who don’t recognize it as such

There are tips to avoid spreading online misinformation, like verifying if other news outlets are reporting the story.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

