The Scoop: Mon. May 19, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 19, 2025 • by Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax
Former and current Florida legislators talk term limits at Tampa political forum

Over 30 years ago, Florida voters amended the state’s constitution to limit legislators’ terms to eight years. But WMNF’s Chris Young reports, at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club Friday, political leaders favored overturning term limits.

Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Nancy Jacobs will resign May 31

Jacobs submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a lengthy, contentious probe into issues such as her conduct during a 2022 election campaign.

Marva Johnson has been selected as FAMU’s next president

Florida A&M University trustees received hundreds of negative comments about Johnson’s candidacy due to her job as the group vice president of a major internet and cable company and her alliances with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron. DeSantis.

SNAP cuts are moving through the U.S. House

Nearly 3 million Floridians use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

DeSantis gets 60 bills, including high school start times

It would largely undo a 2023 law that said high schools could not start earlier than 8:30 a.m. to help teens get more sleep.

