The Scoop: Tue. May 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

No more boat-safety inspections after July 1

Boaters will no longer be stopped by state wildlife officers for random boat-safety inspections, under a bill signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration can revoke

Temporary Protected Status

Trump administration can revoke the TPS for more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants that

shields them from deportation.

Israeli strikes overnight have killed at least 60 people across the

Gaza Strip

The Gaza Health Ministry says two strikes in northern Gaza hit a family home and a school-turned-shelter, killing mostly women and children.

Commissioners voted unanimously to repeal a 2021 amendment that allows

builders to make thousands of new homes

Manatee County commissioners are trying to undo changes that led to increased development over the years, but they’re facing roadblocks from developers and the state.

A federal judge has ordered Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection to strengthen protections for manatees

The order includes a temporary ban on new septic tanks starting July 17 in northern Indian River Lagoon.

