Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. May 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 21, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Affordable housing hot topic at State of Tampa’s Downtown forum

WMNF’s Chris Young reports housing affordability was a hot topic at this year’s State of Tampa’s Downtown forum due to limited options in the region.

Recover Hardee helps residents rebuild after recent hurricanes

Recover Hardee is one of the organizations helping Hardee County residents rebuild and repair their homes. WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports how Hardee County residents can receive assistance.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sets rules for black bear hunting

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled to consider rules for a Florida black bear hunt to take place in December.

Federal health officials no longer approving COVID-19 shots for healthy children

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his appointees scrutinize the use of COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida black bear
Despite backlash, FWC approves controversial bear hunts in Florida

Listen: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to...

Affordable housing top of mind at ‘State of Tampa’s Downtown’ forum

Listen: Luxury apartments and condos continue to pop up in...

The Scoop: Tue. May 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including DeSantis boater safety, Gaza Strip, Venezuela TPS,...

The Many Ways Florida Makes It Harder to Participate In Democracy

Florida makes It harder to participate in democracy with more...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: