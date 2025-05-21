The Scoop: Wed. May 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Affordable housing hot topic at State of Tampa’s Downtown forum

WMNF’s Chris Young reports housing affordability was a hot topic at this year’s State of Tampa’s Downtown forum due to limited options in the region.

Recover Hardee helps residents rebuild after recent hurricanes

Recover Hardee is one of the organizations helping Hardee County residents rebuild and repair their homes. WMNF’s Madison Overmier reports how Hardee County residents can receive assistance.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sets rules for black bear hunting

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled to consider rules for a Florida black bear hunt to take place in December.

Federal health officials no longer approving COVID-19 shots for healthy children

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his appointees scrutinize the use of COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

