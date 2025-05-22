Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thur. May 22, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 22, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Possible Florida bear hunt returning in December

WMNF’s Chris Young reports commissioners voted four to one in favor of a black bear hunt during a meeting in Ocala.

More books removed from Hillsborough classrooms

More books have been removed from Hillsborough County classrooms in the wake of ramped-up pressure on school district officials by Florida’s Attorney General.

Raising awareness for children’s mental health

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports Children’s Health Initiative at the Juvenile Welfare Board gives children treatment and support for mental health issues.

Gulfport bans smoking on beaches

City council members voted Tuesday to approve a ban on smoking and vaping at public beaches.

Hillsborough repeals earmark for affordable housing

Hillsborough County Commissioners passed a motion to repeal an ordinance earmarking millions of dollars for affordable housing.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

