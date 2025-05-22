The Scoop: Thur. May 22, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Possible Florida bear hunt returning in December

WMNF’s Chris Young reports commissioners voted four to one in favor of a black bear hunt during a meeting in Ocala.

More books removed from Hillsborough classrooms

More books have been removed from Hillsborough County classrooms in the wake of ramped-up pressure on school district officials by Florida’s Attorney General.

Raising awareness for children’s mental health

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports Children’s Health Initiative at the Juvenile Welfare Board gives children treatment and support for mental health issues.

Gulfport bans smoking on beaches

City council members voted Tuesday to approve a ban on smoking and vaping at public beaches.

Hillsborough repeals earmark for affordable housing

Hillsborough County Commissioners passed a motion to repeal an ordinance earmarking millions of dollars for affordable housing.

